Nepal's Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali arrives in India on three-day visit

Nepal's Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali arrived in India on Thursday on a three-day visit during which he will take part in the sixth India-Nepal Joint Commission Meeting.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 21:00 IST
Nepal's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Pradeep Kumar Gyawali (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Nepal's Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali arrived in India on Thursday on a three-day visit during which he will take part in the sixth India-Nepal Joint Commission Meeting. He will also meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The visit comes in the backdrop of last year's border row between the two nations when Nepal published a new political map that showed the three Indian territories -- Limpiyadhura, Kalapani and Lipulekh as part of Nepal. India had termed it a "unilateral act" and said such "artificial enlargement" of territorial claims will not be accepted by India.

India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had visited Nepal in November to reset the bilateral ties. Nepal has been in political turmoil since President Bidya Devi Bhandari dissolved the Lower House on Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's recommendation in December.

After dissolving the Parliament, Oli also proposed elections on April 30 and May 10, 2021, nearly two years ahead of the schedule. The move by Oli has been challenged in the Nepal Supreme Court. A total of 13 petitions have been filed against the unconstitutional dissolution of Parliament. Hearing in the case has already started with the next hearing scheduled for Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

