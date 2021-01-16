Left Menu
China's Shijiazhuang maintains stay-at-home order for COVID-19 control

Residents of Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, are required to keep staying at home until January 19 to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to the city's epidemic prevention and control headquarters office.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Shijiazhuang [China], January 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Residents of Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, are required to keep staying at home until January 19 to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to the city's epidemic prevention and control headquarters office. Previously, all residents in Shijiazhuang and the neighbouring Xingtai City were asked to stay at home for seven days after citywide nucleic acid testing was completed a week ago.

In Xingtai, residents except for those in Nangong are allowed to resume life and production order from Saturday, as all samples collected from two rounds of citywide nucleic acid testing's were negative in Xingtai except in the county-level city of Nangong, according to the COVID-19 prevention and control office of Xingtai. By the end of Thursday, there were 553 locally transmitted confirmed cases and two imported cases being treated in hospitals in Hebei, mostly in Shijiazhuang and Xingtai. (ANI/Xinhua)

