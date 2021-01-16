Left Menu
Afghanistan: Explosions in 4 provinces, 3 policemen killed

Four provinces in Afghanistan witnessed explosions on Saturday morning, killing three policemen and leaving many injured.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 16-01-2021 12:51 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 12:51 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Four provinces in Afghanistan witnessed explosions on Saturday morning, killing three policemen and leaving many injured. Two police force members were killed in an explosion in Kabul and one policeman was killed in a roadside blast in Baghlan province, Tolo News reported.

Several other suffered injuries in the blasts. The Kabul's blast targeted an armoured vehicle in the Kabul University road in Kabul's PD3 on Saturday. Sources said the vehicle belonged to Mohammad Nabi Bayan, the deputy head of Kabul police headquarters for security affairs who survived the attack and returned to office.

Meanwhile, the blast in Baghlan province also targeted a police vehicle in the city of Pul-e-Khumri. One policeman was killed and two more were wounded in the attack. Another explosion took place in Daman district in Kandahar province on Saturday morning, sources said. Local officials so far have not provided details on the attack.

Helmand province also reported an explosion. The blast happened in Nahr-e-Siraj district, according to sources. Officials have not commented on the incident.

Also, an National Directorate of Security (NDS) personnel, Juma Gul, was killed in an attack by unknown armed men in the city of Lashkargah in Helmand province on Saturday morning, a security source said. No terror group has so far taken the responsibility of the attacks.

In the last few months, Afghanistan has witnessed a surge in violence despite the ongoing intra-Afghan peace talks to resolve the conflict in the country. Taliban continues to carry out attacks on Afghan government targets, make territorial gains, and target Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) bases. (ANI)

