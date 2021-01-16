Left Menu
The death toll from the earthquake that hit Indonesia's Sulawesi island on Friday increased to 46, media reported on Saturday, citing the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB).

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 16-01-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 22:27 IST
Death toll from earthquake in Indonesia rises to 46
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Jakarta [Indonesia], January 16 (ANI/Sputnik): The death toll from the earthquake that hit Indonesia's Sulawesi island on Friday increased to 46, media reported on Saturday, citing the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB). Earlier it was reported that there were 42 fatalities and 637 were injured.

According to the Temp news outlet, the authorities of West Sulawesi declared a state of emergency in the region. BNPD chief Doni Monardo said that it could be lifted within one or two weeks depending on the situation. The report said that West Sulawesi province and Mamuju and Majene regencies will receive over $284,000 to mitigate the consequences of the disaster.

The 6.2 magnitude earthquake rocked West Sulawesi in the early hours of Friday. Almost 15,000 people were forced to leave their homes due to the disaster. (ANI/Sputnik)

