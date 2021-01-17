Left Menu
Death toll in Indonesia's West Java landslides rises to 31

The death toll of landslides in Cihanjuang village, Sumedang district of Indonesia's West Java province has risen to 31, the National Search and Rescue Agency said on Sunday.

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 17-01-2021 15:03 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Jakarta [Indonesia], January 17 (ANI/Xinhua): The death toll of landslides in Cihanjuang village, Sumedang district of Indonesia's West Java province has risen to 31, the National Search and Rescue Agency said on Sunday. Currently, the search and rescue (SAR) team is still looking for nine others who are still missing.

"The search is constrained by rains and the SAR team needs to be aware of subsequent landslides," the agency said. According to the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency, there are still several cracks in the location and subsequent landslides could occur at any time.

In addition, 1,020 people were displaced to avoid subsequent landslides. The first landslide occurred on January 9 due to high rainfalls and unstable soil conditions.

Sumedang has the potential of landslides in a medium to high category, with 26 sub-districts covering 60,872 hectares of areas at risk. (ANI/Xinhua)

