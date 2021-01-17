Left Menu
Qatar reports 188 COVID-19 cases, 147,277 in total

The Qatari health ministry on Sunday announced 188 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 147,277, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

ANI | Doha | Updated: 17-01-2021 22:04 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Doha [Qatar], January 17 (ANI/Xinhua): The Qatari health ministry on Sunday announced 188 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 147,277, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

Meanwhile, 246 more recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 143,858, while the fatalities remained 246 for the 10th consecutive day, according to a ministry statement quoted by QNA.

A total of 1,317,969 persons in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19 so far. (ANI/Xinhua)

