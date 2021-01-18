Number of COVID-19 cases in France surpasses 2.9 million

Paris [France], January 18 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of confirmed COVID-19 patients in France has exceeded 2.9 million, according to the country's public health agency Sante Publique. The health specialists have confirmed 16,642 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing France's total number to 2,910,989.

Meanwhile, the death toll has increased by 141 to 70,283. On December 27, France launched its vaccination campaign against the disease. Per the French Health Ministry, more than 422,000 people have been vaccinated by Sunday. (ANI/Sputnik)

