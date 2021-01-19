Trump receives lowest job approval rating in final days as President

Outgoing US President Donald Trump's approval ratings have reached a record low among the American public, according to the latest Gallup survey. Thirty-four per cent of Americans approve of the job Trump is doing as president, a Gallup poll on published Monday stated, as cited by The Hill.

The Gallup poll results were based on telephone interviews between January 4-15, starting two days before the Capitol riot. The margin of sampling error is 4 percentage points. The Gallup poll further reported that Trump's 41 per cent average approval rating throughout his four years in office is four points lower than for any of his predecessors in the White House.

A 34 per cent approval rating is a single point lower than his prior lowest single rating, which came on multiple occasions in 2017, as per the report. The Hill further reported that Trump is the first president to fail to crack a 50 per cent approval rating at any point since Gallup began measuring presidential job approval in 1938.

A majority of Americans said they believed that Trump should be removed from office according to a poll by ABC News/Ipsos. Trump's term ends on Wednesday at noon after President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in.

The outgoing President's low job approval rating came less than two weeks after the Capitol was overrun by a mob of his supporters contesting the presidential election results. (ANI)

