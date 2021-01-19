Iran reports 5,917 new COVID-19 cases, 1,342,134 in total

Tehran [Iran], January 19 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran health ministry reported 5,917 daily COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, raising the total nationwide infections to 1,342,134. The pandemic has so far claimed 56,973 lives in Iran, up by 87 in the past 24 hours, said Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education, during her daily briefing.

Of the newly infected, 518 were hospitalized, said Lari. A total of 1,131,883 people have recovered from the disease and been discharged from hospitals, while 4,272 remain in intensive care units, she added.

According to the spokeswoman, 8,634,553 tests for the virus have been carried out in Iran as of Tuesday. Currently, ten Iranian cities are on red alert for a high risk of infection, while 23 counties are on orange alert for medium risk, and 415 others are on yellow or blue alert for a low risk, the spokeswoman added.

Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 19, 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

