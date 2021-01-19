Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran reports 5,917 new COVID-19 cases, 1,342,134 in total

Iran's health ministry reported 5,917 daily COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, raising the total nationwide infections to 1,342,134.

ANI | Tehran | Updated: 19-01-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 17:10 IST
Iran reports 5,917 new COVID-19 cases, 1,342,134 in total
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Tehran [Iran], January 19 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran health ministry reported 5,917 daily COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, raising the total nationwide infections to 1,342,134. The pandemic has so far claimed 56,973 lives in Iran, up by 87 in the past 24 hours, said Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education, during her daily briefing.

Of the newly infected, 518 were hospitalized, said Lari. A total of 1,131,883 people have recovered from the disease and been discharged from hospitals, while 4,272 remain in intensive care units, she added.

According to the spokeswoman, 8,634,553 tests for the virus have been carried out in Iran as of Tuesday. Currently, ten Iranian cities are on red alert for a high risk of infection, while 23 counties are on orange alert for medium risk, and 415 others are on yellow or blue alert for a low risk, the spokeswoman added.

Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 19, 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Lawyers for UKs Meghan seek to stop privacy case going to trialLawyers for Meghan, Britains Duchess of Sussex, asked a London judge on Tuesday to rule in her favour in a privacy case agai...

California sheriff's deputy, driver dead following shootout

A California sheriffs deputy has died and another deputy was injured following a chase and shootout that also left a suspect dead, authorities said.A sheriffs K-9 dog also died in the gunfire late Monday near Cal Expo, a Sacramento event ve...

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

Royal Dutch Shells India unit on Tuesday announced the start of operation of its small-scale LNG supply with a truck-loading unit being inaugurated at its LNG import terminal at Hazira in Gujarat.Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated ...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Chinas retrieved lunar samples weigh less than targetedLunar rocks retrieved by a historic Chinese mission to the moon weighed less than initially targeted, but China is still willing t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021