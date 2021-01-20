Left Menu
Development News Edition

Afghan airstrikes kill 6 terrorists in Northern Province

Six terrorists have been killed and four others injured after the security forces' warplanes struck a group of Taliban terrorists in northern Kunduz province, the Afghan army said in a statement released on Wednesday.

ANI | Kunduz | Updated: 20-01-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 14:38 IST
Afghan airstrikes kill 6 terrorists in Northern Province
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Kunduz [Afghanistan], January 20 (ANI/Xinhua): Six terrorists have been killed and four others injured after the security forces' warplanes struck a group of Taliban terrorists in northern Kunduz province, the Afghan army said in a statement released on Wednesday. A group of Taliban terrorists gathered in the Timorian area of the restive Dasht-e-Archi district on Tuesday afternoon to storm security checkpoints, but the warplanes bombed the insurgents in pre-emptive action, killing six and wounding four others.

The terrorist group, which has stepped up activities in parts of Kunduz province with Kunduz city as its capital 250 km north of Kabul, has yet to make comment on the fighting. Kunduz has been the scene of increasing militancy over the past year. Fighting between the Taliban and the security forces left over two dozen deaths, including 16 security personnel, two civilians and a dozen insurgents in the restive province on Monday. (ANI/Xinhua)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Popular Thai politician charged with defaming monarchy

Thai officials on Wednesday filed criminal charges against a popular former politician, accusing him of defaming the monarchy by broadcasting criticism of government efforts to secure supplies of coronavirus vaccines.The action against Than...

Britain helps Kenya prepare for roll-out of COVID-19 vaccine

Britain said on Wednesday it was helping Kenya prepare to roll out the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Astrazeneca and Oxford University, as African nations race to ensure their populations are inoculated. The East African nation has ordered ...

Third Portuguese minister hit by coronavirus in a week

Portuguese Economy Minister Pedro Siza Vieira has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in self-isolation, his office reported late on Tuesday, the third cabinet member to be diagnosed with the virus in a week. He had already been in quaranti...

Sebi asks Schneider Electric to list on national bourse or give exit option to shareholders

Market regulator Sebi has asked Schneider Electric President Systems to either list on a stock exchange having nationwide terminals within six months or provide exit to its investors under the delisting norms.Sebi said that if the company o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021