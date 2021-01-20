Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden arrives at US Capitol for his inauguration

US President-elect Joe Biden's motorcade has arrived at the US Capitol ahead of his inauguration as the 46th President of the country.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 21:29 IST
Biden arrives at US Capitol for his inauguration
US President-elect Joe Biden and First Lady-elect Jill Biden arrive at US Capitol. Image Credit: ANI

US President-elect Joe Biden's motorcade has arrived at the US Capitol ahead of his inauguration as the 46th President of the country. CNN reported that the Congressional leaders are expected to greet him upon his entrance to the Capitol building.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff were also seen climbing the steps of the US Capitol alongside Biden. Harris will be escorted to the inauguration ceremony by Eugene Goodman, the Capitol Police officer who became popular after he aided the resistance to rioters who stormed the Capitol two weeks ago.

A Biden aide confirms to CNN that Goodman will escort Harris in his new role as acting deputy House sergeant at arms. Biden is expected to take the oath of office outside the building at 12 pm ET.

Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton along with Michelle Obama, Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton have arrived at the inauguration as well. Vice President Mike Pence has also arrived at the Capitol for Biden's inauguration. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump will not be attending the ceremeony. He gave a farewell address earlier in the day before boarding Air Force One and heading to Florida.

Following the ceremony, Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will visit the Arlington National Cemetery and will also receive a military escort from 15th Street to the White House. The escort will include the US Army Band, a Joint Service Honor Guard, and the Commander-in-Chief's Guard and Fife and Drum Corps from the 3rd US Infantry "The Old Guard." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Indian envoy calls on French President's top advisor, discusses multilateralism, post-COVID recovery, vaccine development

Indian Ambassador to France, Jawed Ashraf on Wednesday called on French Presidents Diplomatic Advisor Emmanuel Bonne and discussed issues related to multilateralism, post-COVID economic recovery and vaccine development. Taking to Twitter, t...

Centre stubborn over farm laws: Pilot

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Wednesday attacked the Centre over the farm laws, accusing it of being stubborn and not ready to listen to anyone.Our MPs are protesting over the laws for the past several weeks but the...

Tennis-Two new ATP 250 events added to 2021 calendar

The mens ATP Tour on Wednesday added two new ATP 250 events in Singapore and Spain to the 2021 calendar to increase playing opportunities that have been curtailed by the COVID-19 pandemic. An indoor hardcourt event in Singapore will be held...

Biden's presidency begins as Trump's ended - with sharp focus on immigration

Within hours of being sworn in as president on Wednesday, Joe Biden will announce an immigration bill that would open a path to citizenship for millions of immigrants in the United States unlawfully, a sharp contrast to the policies of outg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021