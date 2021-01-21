Muraleedharan inaugurates first-ever upskilling and training centre in DPS, Dubai
Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Wednesday inaugurated the first-ever upskilling and training Centre at Delhi Private School (DPS) in Dubai at Jebel Ali.ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 21-01-2021 08:19 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 08:19 IST
Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Wednesday inaugurated the first-ever upskilling and training Centre at Delhi Private School (DPS) in Dubai at Jebel Ali. Taking to Twitter, the Indian embassy in Dubai informed that the minister interacted with Indian workers at the centre.
"V Muraleedharan, MOS (External Affairs & Parliamentary Affairs) inaugurated first-ever Upskilling and Training Centre at DPS Dubai @DpsDubai2 at Jebel Ali and interacted with fellow Indian workers," India in Dubai wrote in a tweet. Muraleedharan is currently on a three-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He will hold talks on various bilateral and international issues of mutual interest with UAE leadership, according to an official statement.
India and UAE have maintained close coordination in the spirit of their comprehensive strategic partnership during the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
