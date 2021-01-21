Left Menu
Development News Edition

Muraleedharan inaugurates first-ever upskilling and training centre in DPS, Dubai

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Wednesday inaugurated the first-ever upskilling and training Centre at Delhi Private School (DPS) in Dubai at Jebel Ali.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 21-01-2021 08:19 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 08:19 IST
Muraleedharan inaugurates first-ever upskilling and training centre in DPS, Dubai
V Muraleedharan inaugurates first-ever upskilling and training centre at DPS Dubai (Photo Credit: Twitter/ India in Dubai). Image Credit: ANI

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Wednesday inaugurated the first-ever upskilling and training Centre at Delhi Private School (DPS) in Dubai at Jebel Ali. Taking to Twitter, the Indian embassy in Dubai informed that the minister interacted with Indian workers at the centre.

"V Muraleedharan, MOS (External Affairs & Parliamentary Affairs) inaugurated first-ever Upskilling and Training Centre at DPS Dubai @DpsDubai2 at Jebel Ali and interacted with fellow Indian workers," India in Dubai wrote in a tweet. Muraleedharan is currently on a three-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He will hold talks on various bilateral and international issues of mutual interest with UAE leadership, according to an official statement.

India and UAE have maintained close coordination in the spirit of their comprehensive strategic partnership during the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

UK stocks edge higher as miners, Burberry shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Antidepressants ineffectual for back pain and osteoarthritis

A study published by the British Medical Journal BMJ provides evidence that stimulant medications are generally inadequate for back and osteoarthritis pain, in spite of being broadly utilized for these conditions. The findings, based on mod...

Vaccines become latest frontline in China's campaign to win hearts of Taiwanese

Beijing is touting a state programme that gives Taiwanese in China priority for COVID-19 vaccines, prompting concern within Taiwans government which sees it as the latest Chinese tool to win over the islands population.China, which claims T...

Large number of beneficiaries avail benefits of recently launched SEHAT scheme in J-K's Anantnag

Underprivileged patients in South Kashmirs Anantnag district say they are benefiting from the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana AB-PMJAY SEHAT, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, to provide free treatment up...

QUOTES-How world leaders are reacting to Joe Biden's inauguration

Here is how world leaders are reacting to U.S. President Joe Bidens inauguration on Wednesday, replacing Donald Trump.NEW ZEALAND PRIME MINISTER JACINDA ARDERN, IN A STATEMENT We have a common investment in the international rules-based ord...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021