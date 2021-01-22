Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain discarding thousands of Pfizer vaccine doses for lack of right syringes

Spain does not have enough of the right syringes and needles to extract the sixth dose from a Pfizer anti-coronavirus vaccine vial, resulting in thousands of doses going to waste, doctors have complained.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 22-01-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 22:49 IST
Spain discarding thousands of Pfizer vaccine doses for lack of right syringes
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Madrid [Italy], January 22 (ANI/Sputnik): Spain does not have enough right syringes and needles to extract the sixth dose from a Pfizer anti-coronavirus vaccine vial, resulting in thousands of doses going to waste, doctors have complained. The EU medicines regulator said in a guidance update on January 8 that low dead-volume syringes and needles with more effective space than standards ones must be used to get full six doses. It warned that pooling contents from two vials to make up a full 0.3 ml dose was not permitted.

Insufficient supplies of low dead-space equipment have been reported in the capital of Madrid, the southern Andalusia region and Catalonia. The Catalan health officials say a six dose is on average extracted from only two out of three vials. Concerns are that the ambiguous six doses will soon be factored in delivery numbers.

"The Pfizer company will begin a review process on January 25 after which EU member states will continue receiving the same number of doses but in fewer vials," the Spanish health ministry said. Spain expects to import 4.5 million Pfizer doses in the first quarter of this year. Some 1.3 million Pfizer doses and 35,000 Moderna doses have been delivered to the country of 47 million. Both vaccines require two doses for maximum effectiveness. A total of 1.1 million have received a shot. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

Why Mindhunter Season 3 ‘may take place in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Pandemic will not end for anyone, ‘until it ends for everyone’

The virus can still travel from the vastly unvaccinated massive population of the Global South to the Global North, including in its increasingly mutating forms, Obiora Okafor, UN Special Rapporteur on human rights and international solid...

US STOCKS-Wall St slips as IBM, Intel falter after results

Wall Streets main indexes slipped on Friday, dragged down by losses in blue-chip technology stalwarts Intel and IBM following their quarterly results, with concerns about a sharp rise in coronavirus cases also denting sentiment. IBM Corp sl...

Spanish officials under fire for jumping vaccine queue as COVID-19 cases surge

A steady drip-feed of public officials admitting to having been vaccinated ahead of priority groups has sparked uproar on social media in Spain at a time when several regions are tightening restrictions in an effort to curb a spike in infec...

Over 1 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated in UP

As many as 1,537 sessions for vaccination have been organised in Uttar Pradesh, according to a statement on Friday.A total of 99,094 healthcare workers were vaccinated throughout the state in 1,508 sessions by administering Covishield.Covax...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021