Ethiopia's confirmed COVID-19 cases near 133,000

The Ethiopian Ministry of Health said on Friday the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the East African country rose to 132,881 after 555 new cases were reported.

ANI | Addis Ababa | Updated: 23-01-2021 10:48 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 10:48 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], January 23 (ANI/Xinhua): The Ethiopian Ministry of Health said on Friday the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the East African country rose to 132,881 after 555 new cases were reported. The death toll from COVID-19 in the country has reached 2,060 as of Friday evening after three new deaths were reported, the ministry said.

According to the ministry, some 12,306 cases remain active, with 227 patients said to be under severe conditions. Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, is one of the countries hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, after South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, and Egypt.

The Ethiopian government has been urging the public to implement COVID-19 precautionary measures to contain the spread of the virus. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

