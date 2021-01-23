Left Menu
Indian embassy in Madagascar hosts 10th edition of literary programme `LaLitTana'

Embassy of India in Antananarivo organised the 10th edition of its monthly literary programme LaLitTana on Friday.

ANI | Antananarivo | Updated: 23-01-2021 13:12 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 13:12 IST
Embassy of India in Antananarivo organised the 10th edition of its monthly literary programme LaLitTana on Friday. During the event, Malagasy poets read their translations of Indian poems into Malagasy.

LaLitTana resumed after an interval of several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On this occasion, well-known Malagasy writer Michele Rakotson appreciated the translation of Indian Poetry from 28 Indian languages spanning over 3,000 years into Malagasy and underlined that it will help in bringing hearts and souls of India and Madagascar closer.

Michele Rakotson also visited the newly opened Street Library at the Indian Embassy Antananarivo and checked the book collection. She called it a great initiative that will help in developing reading habits among the people in Madagascar and improve their knowledge about India.

Hundred Great Indian Poems edited by Indian diplomat-poet Abhay K has been translated into Malagasy with the title "Tononkalo Indiana Zato Tsara Indrindra" by eminent Malagasy writers and poets like Mose Njo, Haja Razanamana, Fanja Rakotondrainibe, Tsiky Rabenimanga, Lalatiana Andrea, Jeannot Luther, Placide Alex, Maholy and Thina. Abhay K is currently the Indian ambassador to Madagascar & Comoros. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

