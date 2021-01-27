Indonesian president receives 2nd injection of Sinovac vaccine

Jakarta [Indonesia], January 27 (ANI/Xinhua): Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday received his second injection of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's biopharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta. "Like two weeks ago, it is no pain," Widodo said after the vaccine was injected.

Jokowi received his first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine on Jan. 13. The Indonesian COVID-19 Task Force's spokesperson Reisa Broto Asmoro said the first dose is aimed at introducing the vaccine to the immune system, while the second dose is to strengthen the immune response that has been formed beforehand.

"These antibodies will be optimal in 14-28 days after the second injection," Broto Asmoro added. Indonesia has set a target of giving the COVID-19 vaccine to 181.5 million people until next year to create herd immunity and end the pandemic.

The first period of vaccination is being carried out from January to April 2021, for inoculating 1.3 million medical workers, 17.4 million public workers, and 21.5 million elderly people. The second period will run from April 2021 to March 2022 to administer the vaccine to 63.9 million vulnerable people and 77.4 million others. (ANI/Xinhua)

