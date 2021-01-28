Left Menu

US must lead global response to climate crisis, says Biden

After signing an executive order to halt new leases for oil and gas exploitation on federal land, US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said the world needs a unified response to the climate crisis and Washington must lead the climate response globally.

28-01-2021
US President Joe Biden speaking at the press briefing on Wednesday. (ANI). Image Credit: ANI

After signing an executive order to halt new leases for oil and gas exploitation on federal land, US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said the world needs a unified response to the climate crisis and Washington must lead the climate response globally. "We desperately need a unified response to the climate crisis, because there is a climate crisis. We must lead the climate response. We know what to do. We just got to do it," Biden said in a press conference.

"Today's executive order also directs the Secretary of the Interior to stop issuing new oil and gas leases on public lands and offshore waters wherever possible," he added. "We are going to review and rest the oil and gas leasing program." Biden further said that his administration will not ban fracking (drilling down), but that it will have stronger standards for methane leaks. The US President said he will ask Congress to eliminate fossil fuel subsidies for oil companies.

Reacting to Biden administration's latest order, the Western Energy Alliance filed a lawsuit against the US government's temporary halt on oil and gas leases on federal land. "Today, Western Energy Alliance filed a lawsuit challenging President Joe Biden's executive order banning oil and natural gas leasing on federal public lands. The complaint challenges Biden's order as exceeding presidential authority and constituting a violation of the Mineral Leasing Act, National Environmental Policy Act, and the Federal Lands Policy and Management Act," the complaint said. (ANI)

