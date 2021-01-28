Left Menu

UN calls for unification of Libyan electoral authorities

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on Wednesday called for the unification of the country's electoral authorities for the municipal council elections.

ANI | Tripoli | Updated: 28-01-2021 12:46 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 12:46 IST
UN calls for unification of Libyan electoral authorities
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Tripoli [Libya], January 28 (ANI/Xinhua): The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on Wednesday called for the unification of the country's electoral authorities for the municipal council elections. UNSMIL in a statement appealed for more progress in the political process to secure the necessary conditions for holding national elections on December 24, 2021.

The Mission urged all Libyan stakeholders, institutions and actors involved in municipal elections, including the eastern-based House of Representatives, to support and facilitate cooperation between the two electoral entities of the capital Tripoli and the eastern city of Benghazi, as an essential step towards the unification of Libyan institutions. UNSMIL also called on the two electoral management bodies to jointly address the issue of voter registration and the use of two different electoral systems as a matter of priority.

"The two electoral entities should engage in discussions on technical cooperation to jointly conducting transparent and credible elections across Libya," UNSMIL said. Libya is politically divided between eastern and western authorities amid escalating violence and unrest. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Sense of duty of local people, armed forces' valour have reduced Naxalism to merely a few districts now: PM Modi at NCC rally.

Sense of duty of local people, armed forces valour have reduced Naxalism to merely a few districts now PM Modi at NCC rally....

Indian court rejects bail for comedian accused of insulting Hinduism

An Indian court on Thursday denied bail to a Muslim comedian accused of insulting Hinduism, in a case that has raised concern over freedom of expression in the country.Munawar Faruqui, 29, was arrested in the central Indian city of Indore o...

Scottish attempts to force a UK constitutional change are a 'distraction', Gove says

Scottish nationalist attempts to force a change to the United Kingdoms constitution are a massive distraction while the government battles the COVID-19 outbreak, British Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove said.At the moment, when ...

647 medical workers in Indonesia die of COVID-19

At least 647 medical workers in Indonesia have died of COVID-19 from March 2020 to Wednesday, the Indonesian Medical Association said on Thursday. Of the 647 medical workers, 289 were doctors, 27 dentists, 221 nurses, 84 midwives, 11 pharma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021