Thailand confirms another 756 COVID-19 infections

Bangkok [Thailand], January 28 (ANI/Xinhua): Thailand confirmed 756 cases of COVID-19 infection, mostly via active testing, the country's Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said Thursday. The latest caseload included 746 domestic infections, with 724 detected in Samut Sakhon following mass proactive case finding in the province since Monday, CCSA spokeswoman Apisamai Srirangsan said at a daily briefing.

The week-long mass testing has led to a surge in caseload for three consecutive days, aimed at curbing the rising infection rate in the province, according to the spokeswoman. Of the new cases, 10 referred to those who had returned from abroad and tested positive in Thailand, Apisamai said.

The country has so far confirmed 16,221 cases, 13,804 of which were local infections while 2,417 others were imported cases, she said. Of that total, 11,287 patients have fully recovered and been released from hospitals while 4,858 others are currently hospitalized with 76 fatalities, Apisamai said. (ANI/Xinhua)

