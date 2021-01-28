Left Menu

Russia registers 19,138 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Russia registered 19,138 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 17,741 the day before, taking the tally to 3,793,810, the coronavirus response center said on Thursday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 28-01-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 14:47 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], January 28 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered 19,138 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 17,741 the day before, taking the tally to 3,793,810, the coronavirus response center said on Thursday. "Over the past day, 19,138 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 regions, including 2,208 cases (11.5 percent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 3,793,810, with the rate of increase at 0.51 percent.

Moscow confirmed 2,897 new coronavirus cases over the given period, up from 1,837 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 2,128 cases, up from 1,813 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 939 new cases, down from 928 on Wednesday. The response center reported 575 coronavirus fatalities, down from 594 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 71,651.

Total recoveries count 3,229,258 after 26,775 people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, down from 27,922 the day before. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

