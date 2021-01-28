Left Menu

Armed man arrested near US Capitol

An armed resident of the state of West Virginia has been arrested near the US Capitol, Washington DC Metropolitan Police spokesperson told Sputnik on Thursday.

US Capitol (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Washington [US], January 28 (ANI/Sputnik): An armed resident of the state of West Virginia has been arrested near the US Capitol, Washington DC Metropolitan Police spokesperson told Sputnik on Thursday. "Arrested was 71-year-old Dennis Westover, of South Charleston, West Virginia," the spokesperson said.

The US Capitol Police (USCP) said in a statement that the incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon when a man exited his vehicle near the US Congress complex. "The USCP Officer made contact with the suspect and asked if there was a gun in the vehicle, to which the suspect advised there was a pistol in the center console. The suspect was placed under arrest and transported to headquarters for processing," the statement said.

The man charged with carrying a pistol without a license, possession of unregistered ammunition, and unlawful possession of a firearm, the statement added. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

