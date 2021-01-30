Left Menu

US B-1B long-range heavy bomber to perform 'fly-by' at Aero India

A United States' B-1B Lancer heavy bomber will perform a fly-by during Aero India air show at Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 30-01-2021 09:30 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 09:30 IST
US B-1B long-range heavy bomber to perform 'fly-by' at Aero India
The B-1B Lancer, a supersonic heavy bomber, is a truly remarkable aircraft, capable of carrying out missions worldwide from its bases in the United States. Image Credit: ANI

A United States' B-1B Lancer heavy bomber will perform a fly-by during Aero India air show at Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru. The 13th edition of the Aero India international air show, organised by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is scheduled to take place from February 3 to 5 at Air Force Station Yelahanka.

"Among the highlights of the show, a B-1B Lancer heavy bomber, of the 28th Bomb Wing based out of Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota, will perform a fly-by," the US Consulate, Chennai, said in a statement on Friday. The B-1B Lancer, a supersonic heavy bomber, is a truly remarkable aircraft, capable of carrying out missions worldwide from its bases in the United States, as well as from forward-deployed locations, according to the Consulate.

Don Heflin, US Charge d'Affaires, said that the United States' participation in the air show is another example of the deepening defence and strategic partnership between the US and India. Heflin will lead a high-level delegation of US Government officials and defence industry representatives to the event.

Leading US defence companies are also participating in Aero India 2021, including Aerospace Quality Research and Development LLC, Airborn Inc., Boeing, IEH Corporation, GE Aviation, General Atomics, Hi-Tech Import-Export Corporation, L3Harris, Laversab India, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, and Trakka Systems. "I am pleased to head this year's US delegation to Aero India to show our continued commitment to strengthening US-India defence cooperation, in line with India's status as a Major Defense Partner," Heflin said.

"US participation in Aero India 2021 reflects our increasingly close bilateral defence ties and our shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region," he added. The consulate said that US participation in Aero India 2021 provides both the US industry and the US military services an opportunity to strengthen military-to-military relations and defence cooperation with India.

"Our two militaries work together to uphold a rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific. Public and private participation by the US in Aero India 2021 demonstrates the importance the US places on its strategic partnership with India," the statement read. In the spirit of bilateral support for India's first hybrid defence exhibition, the United States Air Force Band of the Pacific based out of Hawaii will also perform with Indian percussion (ghatam) artist Giridhar Udupa. The collaboration will be broadcast at a later date on the US Embassy and Consulate's Facebook and Instagram pages.

The US Government delegation, the US consulate assured, will follow all directed Government of India and US Department of Defense protocols and requirements to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

People News Roundup: Judge reserves decision on bail for Canadian fashion mogul Nygard; Country star Kris Kristofferson quietly bows out and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Judge reserves decision on bail for Canadian fashion mogul NygardA judge reserved her decision on Thursday on whether to grant bail to Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard ahead of a possi...

US STOCKS-Wall St falls after J&J vaccine data; GameStop effect weighs

U.S. stock indexes fell on Friday after COVID-19 vaccine data from Johnson Johnson hurt sentiment, while a standoff between Wall Street hedge funds and small, retail investors weighed. Johnson Johnson fell 3.9 after the drugmaker said its...

Black Clover Chapter 280 set to be out on Jan 31, spoilers, leaks compilation revealed

The manga aficionados in Japan and across the world are highly excited as they are just a few hours behind the release of Black Clover Chapter 280. The latest spoilers for the upcoming chapter title Surging Disaster are now available on the...

Bangladesh sends more Rohingya refugees to remote island despite criticism

More than 1,400 Rohingya Muslim refugees set sail for a remote island in the Bay of Bengal on Saturday, a Bangladesh navy official said, despite opposition from rights groups concerned about the sites vulnerability to storms and flooding.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021