Three civilians, including child, killed in Kandahar blast

Three civilians, including a child, were killed on Saturday morning in the Panjwayee district of southern Kandahar province, reported Pajhwok. The blast took place in the Salihan Chaman area of the district inside a rickshaw at 10:00 am.

Police spokesman Jamal Nasir Barakzai told Pajhwok that three people, including a child, were killed in the morning blast. He claimed that the landmine had been planted by the Taliban, reported Pajhwok.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast. More details are awaited.

Meanwhile, eight Afghan soldiers were killed in a military base in Shirzad district of Nangarhar province on Saturday in a car bomb attack. (ANI)

