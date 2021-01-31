Left Menu

Nepal: 3 former PMs participate in sit-in-protest against Parliament dissolution

Three former Nepali Prime Ministers, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Madhav Kumar Nepal and Jhalanath Khanal on Sunday participated in a sit-in-protest at Maitighar of Kathmandu against the dissolution of Parliament.

ANI | Nepal | Updated: 31-01-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 20:36 IST
Nepal: 3 former PMs participate in sit-in-protest against Parliament dissolution
Three Nepali former Prime Ministers participate in sit-in-protest against Parliament dissolution. Image Credit: ANI

Three former Nepali Prime Ministers, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Madhav Kumar Nepal and Jhalanath Khanal on Sunday participated in a sit-in-protest at Maitighar of Kathmandu against the dissolution of Parliament. Amongst the trios former Prime Ministers, Dahal and Madhav Kumar Nepal serve as Chairman of Nepal Communist Party (NCP) which practically has split after now caretaker Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli dissolved the parliament on December 20 last year.

Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari dissolved the Lower House on PM Oli's recommendation on December 20. After dissolving the Parliament, Oli also proposed elections on April 30 and May 10, 2021. "We will continue our protests and demonstrations till the time, House of Representatives is reinstated. We will continue this fight till eternity- we will organize sit-in-protests, mass rallies, mass meetings, public meetings, this is an expression of public opinion, their votes and it would continue," Jhalanath Khanal, former Nepali PM told ANI.

Trio former Prime Ministers of Nepal sat on side of the road accompanied by supporters and members of different provincial and upper house assembly protested for an hour against the "unconstitutional" move by PM Oli. Following the announcement of its third phase of agitation against the dissolution of parliament by the party on January 25, the party has been staging a series of protests and demonstrations across the country.

The rival faction of the ruling NCP removed PM Oli from the party, amid increasing political unrest following his decision to dissolve the lower house of the Parliament. According to the rival faction's spokesperson Narayankaji Shrestha, PM Oli no longer remains a member of the party. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 162 titled ‘The Great War Breaks Out’, release date, synopsis & many more

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Republicans urge slimmer COVID-19 bill as Democrats ready Biden plan

Ten moderate Republican U.S. senators urged Democratic President Joe Biden on Sunday to significantly downsize his 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package to win bipartisan support as Democrats in Congress prepared to push ahead with his plan ...

Samyukta Kisan Morcha claims over 100 people missing since tractor parade, forms panel

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmers unions, on Sunday claimed that over 100 people were missing since the violence during the tractor parade on Republic Day, and it has set up a six-member committee to look into the matte...

Bird flu kills more than 250 pelicans in Mauritania, says ministry

About 245 pelican chicks and two dozen adult pelicans have died from H5N1 bird flu in a Mauritanian national park bordering an area in northern Senegal that was hit by the virus, Mauritanias environment ministry said on Saturday. The birds ...

Russia arrests over 4,000 at wide protests backing Navalny

Chanting slogans against President Vladimir Putin, tens of thousands took to the streets Sunday across Russia to demand the release of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, keeping up nationwide protests that have rattled the Kremlin. Mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021