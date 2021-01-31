Left Menu

US, NATO allies slam Taliban for destroying vital infrastructure in Afghanistan

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 31-01-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 22:22 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The United States and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies on Sunday demanded the Taliban to end its activities such as assassinations, kidnappings, and destruction of vital infrastructure in Afghanistan. "We expect the Taliban to demonstrate its support for the people of Afghanistan by ending the violence, stopping the destruction of vital infrastructure, and committing to a sustainable peace, for the benefit of all Afghans," a joint statement published by the US embassy in Kabul said.

While urging the Taliban to stop its violence, the statement said, "The international community has invested heavily in energy, food security, water resources, and road infrastructure for the benefit of the Afghan people. The allies further condemned the "on-going destruction of vital infrastructure, including digging up roads, destroying cell towers, and blowing up energy stations by the Taliban. These actions serve no purpose besides hurting the Afghan people who - largely due to decades of conflict -suffer from food insecurity and significant economic and development challenges, further exacerbated by the ongoing pandemic."

The intra-Afghan peace talks between the Afghanistan government and the Taliban had resumed earlier this month but no progress till now has been made. Instead, the Taliban's Doha-based leader embarked on a trip to Iran on Sunday for talks with Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on the implementation of the Doha deal with the US, according to a report by Sputnik. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

