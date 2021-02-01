Left Menu

Trump raised USD 255.4 M in 8 weeks in bid to overturn election

Former US President Donald Trump and the Republican Party raised USD 255.4 million in the eight-plus weeks following the November 3 election, new federal filings show, as he sought to undermine and overturn the results with unfounded accusations of fraud.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-02-2021 08:38 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 08:38 IST
Trump raised USD 255.4 M in 8 weeks in bid to overturn election
Former US President Donald Trump (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Former US President Donald Trump and the Republican Party raised USD 255.4 million in the eight-plus weeks following the November 3 election, new federal filings show, as he sought to undermine and overturn the results with unfounded accusations of fraud. The New York Times (NYT) reported that Trump's strongest fund-raising came in the immediate aftermath of the election, such as after major media organizations declared that Joe Biden had won on November 7. However, despite Trump and his legal team lost case after case -- in venues including the US Supreme Court -- his donors continued to give funds repeatedly.

It was further reported that more than two million contributions flowed into Trump, the Republican National Committee (RNC), and their shared accounts from November 24 through the end of the year. The donations were made public over the weekend in a Federal Election Commission filing by WinRed, the digital platform that Republicans use to process online donations.

"Mr. Trump's campaign committee, joint committees with the R.N.C., and the new political action committee he formed after the election, Save America, will all file additional disclosures on Sunday with more details on spending and fund-raising," NYT reported. Trump previously announced that he and the RNC had raised USD 207.5 million in the first month following the election.

The new records show that his fund-raising fell sharply in December compared with November, with an especially notable dip after December 14, the day the Electoral College formally cast its ballots to make Biden the 46th US president. According to the American newspaper, Trump and the R.N.C. had raised an average of USD 2.9 million every day online in the two weeks leading up to the Electoral College vote; in the two weeks after, the average was USD 1.2 million.

"The new figures capture almost all of Trump's online fund-raising, as he stopped raising money on January 6, the day on which he addressed a mob of supporters who then stormed the Capitol in a violent riot and on which Biden was formally ratified by Congress as the next president," NYT reported further. Trump essentially ceased sending fund-raising pitches to his supporters, according to the newspaper. Late on Saturday, Trump abruptly parted ways with the lead lawyer, Butch Bowers, on his impeachment defense.

The US Senate formally opened the second impeachment trial for former President Donald Trump on Tuesday with the swearing-in of Senate President Pro-Tempore Patrick Leahy to preside over the process and the swearing-in of the senators to serve as jurors. On Monday, the House of Representatives delivered the article of impeachment against Trump, accusing him of inciting an insurrection at the US Capitol building on January 6 to stop Congress from verifying President Joe Biden's win in the 2020 election.

The impeachment trial arguments will begin on February 9. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

Semiconductor shortage: Automakers actively engaging with supply partners to mitigate impact

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

FM leaves her residence for North Block ahead of presenting Union Budget

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman left her residence for North Block on Monday ahead of presenting the Union Budget 2021-22 in the Parliament. The Budget presentation will begin with a speech from Finance Minister scheduled to take ...

Biden invites GOP lawmakers to White House virus relief talk

President Joe Biden has invited to the White House a group of 10 Republican senators who have proposed spending about one-third of what he is seeking in coronavirus aid.White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday that Biden had spoken...

Family robbed of cash, jewellery at gunpoint in MP's Indore

A gang of armed robbers looted cash and gold jewellery worth lakhs from a house in Madhya Pradeshs Indore on Sunday. The police informed that two persons got injured during the robbery, which took place in the Arodrum area.Mahesh Chand Jain...

ISL 7: Vicuna disappointed with loss against ATK Mohun Bagan

After a 3-2 loss against ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League ISL on Sunday, Kerala Blasters head coach Kibu Vicuna said he is very disappointed with the result at Fatorda Stadium. Kerala led through goals from Gary Hooper 14 and Cost...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021