Afghan forces kill 6 Taliban terrorists, arrest 5 in northern Kunduz province

Kunduz [Afghanistan], February 1 (ANI/Xinhua): The Afghan security forces backed by fighting planes struck a Taliban hideout outside Kunduz city in the capital of northern Afghanistan's Kunduz province, killing six terrorists and arresting five others on Monday, provincial government spokesman Esmatullah Muradi said. Acting on tip-off, the security forces backed by fighting planes stormed a Taliban hideout in Zarkharid village in the outskirt of Kunduz city early morning the official said.

Four more terrorists were injured during the raid, Muradi said. The attack took place after the terrorists targeted pro-government militiamen in Khan Abad district Sunday night killing two militiamen, a local official Qudratullah Safi said.

Taliban terrorists who are active in parts of Kunduz province have yet to comment. (ANI/Xinhua)

