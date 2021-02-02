Left Menu

5.2-magnitude quake hits 110 km NNE of Lobujya, Nepal

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted 110 km NNE of Lobujya, Nepal at 02

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 02-02-2021 09:07 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 09:07 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Kathmandu [Nepal], February 2 (ANI/Xinhua): An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted 110 km NNE of Lobujya, Nepal at 02:31:16 GMT on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 22.15 km, was initially determined to be at 28.8024 degrees north latitude and 87.4023 degrees east longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)

