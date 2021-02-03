Left Menu

Anti-govt protests continue in Gilgit-Baltistan over discrimination in jobs, unpaid salary hikes

Anti-government protests in Pakistan occupied Kashmir's (PoK) Gilgit-Baltistan continued on Tuesday as hundreds of disgruntled employees and healthcare workers demonstrated against the discrimination in government jobs and unpaid salary hikes.

ANI | Gilgit Baltistan | Updated: 03-02-2021 10:18 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 10:18 IST
Anti-govt protests continue in Gilgit-Baltistan over discrimination in jobs, unpaid salary hikes
Disgruntled employees, healthcare workers in Gilgit-Baltistan hold an anti-government protest on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Anti-government protests in Pakistan occupied Kashmir's (PoK) Gilgit-Baltistan continued on Tuesday as hundreds of disgruntled employees and healthcare workers demonstrated against the discrimination in government jobs and unpaid salary hikes. As the protest entered another week, anti-government sloganeering has gone up with more and more people joining in.

"For 2017 we have been knocking the door of bureaucrats and government officials. This is right. Nobody is listening to our demands even after we met the chief secretary. Our charter of demand has gone through the chief minister to the finance department. The government officials are not listening to us and we are being pushed around," said one of the protestors. Another protestor said: "I have worked for six months and was paid only for five months. We took the risk (amid pandemic) but did not get paid for it."

People working in different government departments accuse that their long due salary-hike and promotions have met a bureaucratic blockade at the behest of the political leadership. The government of Pakistan, which has been illegally controlling the region for over seven decades, has sanctioned money and positions all across its geography but not for these people. They say they have always been treated as second class people. Meanwhile, another group of healthcare workers who were recruited under emergency clauses during the pandemic are holding separate demonstrations in the region. They say they were exploited.

While they were asked to do extra duty owing to the overwhelming infection cases the region reported, they were not paid allowances for the same. Cruelty has been such that they have not been remunerated even for the work they did. It is not just about discriminated strata of society but this region has been reeling under discrimination, deprivation and all forms of human rights of violations for the past several decades. Islamabad, which makes tall claims of ownership over the region, has done a bare minimum for the region to keep its argument floating in the international community. But it has plundered the region indiscriminately of its land and resources to fill its coffers in Islamabad and please its army generals, who hold virtual control over the decision making bodies of Pakistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Barty, Kenin advance to quarter-finals after hard-fought wins

Top two seeds Ash Barty and Sofia Kenin overcame steep challenges on Wednesday to reach the quarter-finals of the Yarra Valley Classic in Melbourne and keep their Australian Open preparations on course. World number one Barty, who won 6-0 4...

Sports News Roundup: Twins SS Andrelton Simmons opens up about mental-health struggles; Tom Brady merchandise sets sales record and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Twins SS Andrelton Simmons opens up about mental-health strugglesVeteran shortstop Andrelton Simmons battled depression and suicidal thoughts last year, prompting him to opt out of the en...

Cash reward announced for information on Deep Sidhu

Police have announced cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for information that can lead to the arrest of actors Deep Sidhu and three others in connection with the Republic Day violence in Delhi, officials said on Wednesday.Cash reward of Rs 50,000 was...

Centre should repeal farm laws, work towards normalising situation at Delhi borders: Mayawati

The multi-layered barricading, barbed wires and roadblocks at Delhis borders to threaten protesting farmers is not appropriate and the Centre should fulfil their demand of repealing the new agri laws, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021