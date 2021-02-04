Rajnath Singh discusses defence cooperation with Madagascar counterpart

Left Menu

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday met his Madagascar counterpart Lt General Rakotonirina in Bengaluru and discussed furthering defence cooperation between both the countries.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 04-02-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 19:56 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Madagascar Defence Minister, Lt General Rakotonirina (Photo Credit: Twitter/ Rajnath Singh). Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday met his Madagascar counterpart Lt General Rakotonirina in Bengaluru and discussed furthering defence cooperation between both the countries. They met at the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) Defence Ministers' Conclave on the sidelines of Aero India 2021, Asia largest Aero show being held at Bengaluru from February 3 to 5.

Taking to Twitter, Singh said "Met the Madagascar Defence Minister, Lt. General Rakotonirina on the sidelines of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) Defence Ministers' Conclave in Bengaluru. During our talks, we discussed furthering defence cooperation between both the countries." Defence Minister also held a meeting with Madagascar delegation, in Bengaluru.

The IOR Conclave is an initiative to promote dialogue in an institutional and cooperative environment that can foster the development of peace, stability and prosperity in the Indian Ocean Region. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

