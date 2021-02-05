Left Menu

Pakistan: Human rights group condemns false accusation of blasphemy on Christian nurse

A human rights group has condemned the brutal attack and false accusation of blasphemy on Tabitha Nazir Gill, a Christian, gospel singer, and nurse at Sobhraj Maternity Hospital in Karachi.

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 05-02-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 13:42 IST
Pakistan: Human rights group condemns false accusation of blasphemy on Christian nurse
Tabitha Nazir Gill, a Christian, gospel singer and nurse at Sobhraj Maternity Hospital. Image Credit: ANI

A human rights group has condemned the brutal attack and false accusation of blasphemy on Tabitha Nazir Gill, a Christian, gospel singer, and nurse at Sobhraj Maternity Hospital in Karachi. Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) said in a release, "The issue aroused Tabitha's advice to her co-workers for stopping to demand gifts and bribes from patients for special cares".

On January 28, Tabitha's co-workers were to get money from a person who had a newly born baby, and being a senior she asked them to stop such cash tips. In reaction, the nurses beat her vigorously and forced her to write a statement of guilty and apology", it said. They charged her a false allegation of blasphemy and the attendants and male staff also rushed there and tied her with ropes.

Police enquired and found that it was a personal dispute. The release said, "Due to mob's pressure police registered FIR (# 74/21) under Section 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code mandates the death penalty for committing blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad".

Naveed Walter, president of Human Rights Focus Pakistan said that Tabitha's case has proved again the blasphemy issues are due to personal grudges & conflicts which could have occurred in workplaces in specific. He said, "Unfortunately once a person is victimized for blasphemy it affects the whole life of an individual and family and they become unable to live the same as they have been living before. The same happened with Tabitha and now she and her family are at high risk and under serious threats".

Naveed Walter demands to bring the assailants to justice who subjected her to violence as their faces look clear through footage from hospital emerged on social media but still, there are no actions. He said the allegations have led to extrajudicial killings and mob violence and the authorities' silence meant the encouragements of further such incidents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Opposition parties in RS demand repeal of farm laws

Various opposition parties like the Shiv Sena, SAD, NCP, Samajwadi Party and Left parties on Friday demanded in Rajya Sabha that the three new farm laws be repealed and fresh ones brought after wider consultations.Participating in the debat...

UN agency: Libyan navy intercepts over 800 EU-bound migrants

Hundreds of Europe-bound migrants were intercepted in the Mediterranean sea off Libyas coasts and taken into detention over the last 24 hours, the UN migration agency said on Friday. The International Organisation for Migration tweeted that...

E-commerce platform Shopee apologises for 'inappropriate' Indonesian commercial

Southeast Asia technology group Seas shopping arm Shopee has apologised over an online advertisement in Indonesia that ignited uproar on social media for mocking victims of sexual harassment and abuse.On a popular Indonesian gossip account ...

Sterling on track for fourth week of gains after BOE statement

Sterling edged higher against the dollar and the euro on Friday after the Bank of England avoided sub-zero rates for now, putting the pound on track for its fourth week of gains versus the dollar.Focusing on the prospects for a post-lockdow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021