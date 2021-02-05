Left Menu

Indonesia reports 11,749 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 201 more deaths

The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 11,749 within one day to 1,134,854, with the death toll adding by 201 to 31,202, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 05-02-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 16:02 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Jakarta [Indonesia], February 5 (ANI/Xinhua): The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 11,749 within one day to 1,134,854, with the death toll adding by 201 to 31,202, the Health Ministry said on Friday. According to the ministry, 9,674 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 926,980.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces. Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 3,340 new cases, West Java 2,117, Central Java 1,884, East Java 799 and East Kalimantan 798. (ANI/Xinhua)

