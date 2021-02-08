Left Menu

Sudan's PM Abdalla Hamdok issues decision to dissolve govt

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Sunday issued a decision to dissolve the government, said the Council of Ministers in a statement.

08-02-2021
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Khartoum [Sudan], February 8 (ANI/Xinhua): Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Sunday issued a decision to dissolve the government, said the Council of Ministers in a statement. "In accordance with the provisions of the constitutional document for the transitional period, the prime minister issued a decision today to relieve the ministers and ministers of state in the government of the transitional period from their posts and end the assignment of the acting ministers," the statement said.

According to the decision, the relieved ministers would remain in their ministries as caretaker ministers until the new government is formed. Earlier on Sunday, the Council of Transitional Period Partners in Sudan agreed to announce the new government on Monday.

The peace deal signed by the Sudanese government and armed groups in Juba, South Sudan, on Oct. 3, 2020, stipulated involvement of the signatory groups in the transitional period structures, including the sovereign council, the cabinet and the legislative council. (ANI/Xinhua)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

