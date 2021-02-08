Left Menu

One 'terrorist' killed, five arrested in Karachi

A terror suspect was killed and five others were arrested during an operation in Karachi's Shah Latif Town on Monday.

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 08-02-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 14:53 IST
One 'terrorist' killed, five arrested in Karachi
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A terror suspect was killed and five others were arrested during an operation in Karachi's Shah Latif Town on Monday. The joint operation was conducted by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and officers of intelligence agencies. The exchange of fire continued for more than one hour, SAMAA News reported.

The law enforcement agencies were tipped off about the presence of terror suspects at a house in the area. Suicide jackets, ball bearings, explosives have been seized from the house of the suspects were living in, according to Omar Shahid Hamid, CTD Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG).

However, the bomb disposal squad is currently inspecting the house, reported SAMAA News. This comes after the National Counter-Terrorism Authority on February 3 warned of a "major terrorist activity" in Karachi. Terrorists are planning a VBIED attack on "an unspecified important government department" in the city in the near future, the authority said.

Authority said the miscreants have already conducted reconnaissance of the target and made necessary preparation. The alert has been addressed to the Sindh home secretary, provincial police chief, and Rangers director-general.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

All migrants living in UK eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Migrants living in Britain will be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines regardless of whether they have the legal right to live and work in the country, the government said on Monday, adding that getting the shot would not trigger immigrat...

Uttarakhand CM Rawat says he is himself monitoring relief work; Centre, many states have offered help too.

Uttarakhand CM Rawat says he is himself monitoring relief work Centre, many states have offered help too....

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day one

Highlights of day one of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Monday. Times local GMT 11 2130 SABALENKA SEALS WIN IN STRAIGHT SETSBelarusian seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka sealed a comfortable 6-0 6-4 win over 100th-r...

Famed production designer Roy Christopher dies at 85

Roy Christopher, the multiple Emmy-winning production designer behind numerous awards shows as well as Murphy Brown, Frasier, and Wings, died on February 2. He was 85. According to Variety, a representative confirmed to the outlet that Chri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021