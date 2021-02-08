Left Menu

First Maldivian on OFAC terrorist list allowed house arrest

Mohamed Ameen, the first Maldivian on the list of terrorists by America's Department of the Treasuries Office of Foreign Affairs Control (OFAC), has been allowed house arrest transfer.

ANI | Male | Updated: 08-02-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 23:23 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Mohamed Ameen, the first Maldivian on the list of terrorists by America's Department of the Treasuries Office of Foreign Affairs Control (OFAC), has been allowed house arrest transfer. The Criminal Court, on Wednesday, ordered the house arrest transfer of Mohamed Ameen, the first Maldivian on the list of terrorists publicised by America's Department of the Treasuries Office of Foreign Affairs Control (OFAC), according to a report by The Edition.

Ameen has been allowed the transfer under the condition that he will refrain from committing another terrorist act or attempt to leave the house. Meanwhile, the terrorist has been transferred amid the lack of adequate treatment and not receiving the opportunity to exercise outside his jail cell, The Edition stated.

Ameen, who is both a recruiter and a key leader for the ISIS in Syria, Afghanistan and the Maldives, was arrested in October 2019 for spreading extremist ideologies in the country while recruiting and directing the terrorists abroad. The Interpol had issued a red notice for his arrest after the Maldivian authorities failed to arrest him over a bombing that took place in 2007. He had fled the country before the arrest.

The Edition further stated that he was arrested in Sri Lanka in 2011 for entering the country without a valid passport. Passports of Maldivian and Pakistan were seized from him. He was later freed after being brought back to the Maldives. According to the US Department of the Treasury, Ameen is known to have materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for ISIS-Khorasan (ISIS-K), which is a branch of the IS based in Iraq. (ANI)

