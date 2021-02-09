Left Menu

Israeli FM thanks US State Secy for support in ICC probe issue

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi held a phone conversation with US State Secretary Antony Blinken on Monday and expressed gratitude for Washington's support of Israel in the issue related to the attempts of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to open an investigation into alleged war crimes committed by Israel in the occupied Palestinian territories.

ANI | Tel Aviv | Updated: 09-02-2021 08:48 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 08:48 IST
Israeli FM thanks US State Secy for support in ICC probe issue
Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi (Photo credit: Twitter/ Gabi Ashkenazi). Image Credit: ANI

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 9 (ANI/Sputnik): Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi held a phone conversation with US State Secretary Antony Blinken on Monday and expressed gratitude for Washington's support of Israel in the issue related to the attempts of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to open an investigation into alleged war crimes committed by Israel in the occupied Palestinian territories. "I spoke with US Secretary of State @ABlinken and thanked him for the administration's public support of Israel in the face of the outrageous decision by judges of the ICC. I emphasized to the Secretary of State that the tribunal's decision is fundamentally wrong, discriminatory And that it jeopardizes the rare opportunity to promote peace in our region," Ashkenazi said on Twitter.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price previously said that the United States had serious concerns about the ICC's attempts to exercise its jurisdiction over Israeli citizens. On Friday, the ICC ruled that it had jurisdiction to open an investigation into alleged war crimes committed by Israel on the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called this behavior "pure antisemitism."

In December 2019, ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said that there was sufficient evidence to open a full investigation into possible war crimes committed in Palestine. The announcement was made after the conclusions of a nearly five-year preliminary examination into the situation in Palestine, which primarily focused on the 2014 Gaza War and Israel's possible "intentionally launching disproportionate attacks" but also looked into the incidents at the Gaza border with Israel in March 2018 which resulted in the killing of over 200 individuals, including 40 children. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

HAL signs agreement with Israel's Elbit systems for DOHS supply

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Andhra: Employee dies by suicide in Gudivada bank's record room

A man working as an attender at The Gudivada Cooperative Urban Bank Ltd died by suicide in the record room of the bank on Monday. The deceased employee was identified as Reddi Ravi.The deceased Ravi was suffering from health issues and so c...

US reports over 2.93 million child COVID-19 cases

Washington US, February 9 ANIXinhua More than 2.93 million children in the United States have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic, according to the latest data of the American Academy of Pediatrics AAP and the Child...

Wide-scale irregularities found in administration of Chinese Sinopharm vaccine in Pak's Sindh

There have been wide-scale irregularities in the administration of COVID-19 vaccines in Pakistans Sindh province, including administering the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine to people over 60 years of age, non-frontline health workers and unrelat...

Farmers' protest: Delhi Police withdraws additional force deployed at borders

The Delhi Police on Monday withdrew the additional police force deployed at national capital borders, where farmers are camping for over two months demanding withdrawal of three farm laws. As per an internal communication of Delhi Police, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021