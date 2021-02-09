Left Menu

Biden won't spend much time on Trump's impeachment trial, says White House

US President Joe Biden will not be spending too much time on former President Donald Trump's upcoming second impeachment trial, the White House said on Monday (local time).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-02-2021 08:48 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 08:48 IST
Biden won't spend much time on Trump's impeachment trial, says White House
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki speaking at a press briefing on Monday (local time). Image Credit: ANI

US President Joe Biden will not be spending too much time on former President Donald Trump's upcoming second impeachment trial, the White House said on Monday (local time). "The President himself would tell you that we keep him pretty busy, and he has a full schedule this week," CNN quoted White House press secretary Jen Psaki telling reporters.

According to Psaki, Biden's schedule would include visits to the National Institutes of Health and the Department of Defense, in addition to him "engaging with business leaders, mayors and governors, and of course continuing to make the case and have conversations with Democrats and Republicans directly about his hopes and plans for the American Rescue Plan moving forward as quickly as possible." "I think it's clear from the schedule and from his intention he will not spend too much time watching the proceeding, if any time," she said.

Biden will remain in close touch with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and a range of officials on his plan, while leaving the mechanics of Trump's impeachment proceedings up to the members of Congress, informed Psaki. "He's (Biden) no longer in the Senate and we put out a statement at the conclusion of the House proceedings. I certainly would consider doing that at the conclusion of the Senate, but I don't expect that he's going to be posturing or commenting on this over the course of the week," the White House Press Secretary commented.

Last week, the House of Representatives delivered the article of impeachment against Trump, accusing him of inciting an insurrection at the US Capitol building on January 6 to stop Congress from verifying President Joe Biden's win in the 2020 election. Trump is the only President in US history to be impeached twice. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

HAL signs agreement with Israel's Elbit systems for DOHS supply

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Andhra: Employee dies by suicide in Gudivada bank's record room

A man working as an attender at The Gudivada Cooperative Urban Bank Ltd died by suicide in the record room of the bank on Monday. The deceased employee was identified as Reddi Ravi.The deceased Ravi was suffering from health issues and so c...

US reports over 2.93 million child COVID-19 cases

Washington US, February 9 ANIXinhua More than 2.93 million children in the United States have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic, according to the latest data of the American Academy of Pediatrics AAP and the Child...

Wide-scale irregularities found in administration of Chinese Sinopharm vaccine in Pak's Sindh

There have been wide-scale irregularities in the administration of COVID-19 vaccines in Pakistans Sindh province, including administering the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine to people over 60 years of age, non-frontline health workers and unrelat...

Farmers' protest: Delhi Police withdraws additional force deployed at borders

The Delhi Police on Monday withdrew the additional police force deployed at national capital borders, where farmers are camping for over two months demanding withdrawal of three farm laws. As per an internal communication of Delhi Police, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021