Left Menu

Iran begins COVID-19 vaccination campaign with Russia's Sputnik V

Iran embarked on the coronavirus immunization campaign on Tuesday with the rollout of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine.

ANI | Tehran | Updated: 09-02-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 14:57 IST
Iran begins COVID-19 vaccination campaign with Russia's Sputnik V
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Tehran [Iran], February 9 (ANI/Sputnik): Iran embarked on the coronavirus immunization campaign on Tuesday with the rollout of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine. In a broadcast address, President Hassan Rouhani signaled the start of the campaign. The health minister's son was among those who received the first shots.

Russia's Sputnik V is the first foreign-made vaccine to arrive in Iran. The Islamic republic is also working to develop own vaccines. Intensive care workers, followed by senior citizens and people with chronic health conditions, will be the first in line to receive the vaccine. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lee Daniels developing 'The Spook Who Sat by the Door' for FX

American filmmaker Lee Daniels is all set to bring the 1973 blockbuster spy drama The Spook Who Sat by the Door to the Disney-backed basic cable Network FX. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 61-year-old film director is expanding his...

197 persons missing, 20 dead in Uttarakhand flood: Home Minister Amit Shah

As many as 197 people are missing while 20 people have died due to floods in Uttarakhand, Union Home Minister Amit Shah told Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.In a separate tunnel in the NTPC project, it is estimated that around 25 to 35 people are st...

"Power in solidarity": Myanmar protesters inspired by Hong Kong and Thailand

Using one hand to photograph this moment in Myanmars history, Myat gave a three-finger Hunger Games salute of defiance to authoritarian rule as she stood with tens of thousands of other protesters gathered around the Sule Pagoda in downtown...

Afghan President expresses gratitude to India, PM Modi for 'gift of vaccines and water'

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday thanked India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the gift of water through the signing of an agreement on Shehtoot dam, and 5,00,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine given by India. Speaking at t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021