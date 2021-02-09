Left Menu

1 in 3 COVID-19 patients put on ventilator experience 'extensive' PTSD symptoms: Study

Around 1 in 3 (35 per cent) of Covid-19 patients put on a ventilator experience "extensive symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)" after treatment, shows results of new research in the UK.

ANI | London | Updated: 09-02-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 19:34 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Around 1 in 3 (35 per cent) of Covid-19 patients put on a ventilator experience "extensive symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)" after treatment, shows results of new research in the UK. According to CNN, the research conducted by Imperial College London and the University of Southampton published on Tuesday also stated PTSD symptoms such as "intrusive images" of the ICU environment were reported among 18 per cent of patients hospitalised without requiring a ventilator.

The study was conducted in May 2020 when researchers surveyed symptoms of PTSD in over 13,000 patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19. Lower levels of extensive symptoms of PTSD for patients given medical help at home (16 per cent) and patients who required no help at home but experienced breathing problems (11 per cent), it said.

The study highlighted that the most common PTSD symptom experienced by Covid-19 patients was intrusive images, sometimes known as "flashbacks." For example, this could be intrusive images of the ICU environment, ICU doctors wearing full PPE or other patients in the ICU. "Over 400,000 patients have been hospitalized from Covid in the UK and sadly there will be more to come. Many of those fortunate enough to survive their ordeal will experience a significant impact on their mental health," Dr. Adrian James, President of the Royal College of Psychiatrists, said as quoted by CNN.

"Effective and joined up follow-up care must be provided after discharge and mental health services must be adequately expanded to treat increasing numbers of people with PTSD symptoms," James added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

