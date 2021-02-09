Left Menu

Indonesia expands list of foreign arrivals allowed to enter country

The Indonesian government has expanded the list of categories of foreign citizens allowed to enter the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russian Embassy in Jakarta said on Tuesday.

Jakarta [Indonesia], February 9 (ANI/Sputnik): The Indonesian government has expanded the list of categories of foreign citizens allowed to enter the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russian Embassy in Jakarta said on Tuesday. Jakarta restricted entry to the country for foreign visitors in January and up to February 8, 2021, making expectations for foreigners with a temporary residence permit (KITAS/KITAP) and employees of diplomatic missions accredited in Indonesia.

The Russian embassy wrote on Facebook that the updated list of foreign arrivals allowed to enter the country starting Tuesday includes holders of diplomatic and official visas, temporary residence permits, visas for business trips and investment programs. The list also includes holders of APEC business travel cards, visas issued at the request of Indonesian government agencies; citizens of border states of Malaysia, East Timor, and Papua New Guinea; and citizens and permanent residents of the UAE, China, South Korea, and Singapore. The latter are the nations that have signed agreements with Indonesia to set up the so-called "travel corridors."

The ban on entering Indonesia with visas on arrival, and for tourism purposes, remains in effect, the embassy noted. The diplomatic mission stressed that arrivals are bound to present an English-written confirmation of a negative PCR test for the coronavirus, made no later than 72 hours before the trip. Additionally, visitors are placed on a five-day quarantine upon arrival. (ANI/Sputnik)

