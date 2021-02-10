Left Menu

House Democrat managers to use unseen video footage of US Capitol riots during Trump's impeachment trial

As former President Donald Trump's second impeachment proceedings have begun, the nine Democratic impeachment managers will introduce previously unseen video evidence of the January 6 riots at the US Capitol in this week's Senate trial, sources close to the Democrats' managers said on Tuesday (local time), reported The Hill.

House Democrat managers to use unseen video footage of US Capitol riots during Trump's impeachment trial
Former US President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate (Credit: Reuters Pictures). Image Credit: ANI

As former President Donald Trump's second impeachment proceedings have begun, the nine Democratic impeachment managers will introduce previously unseen video evidence of the January 6 riots at the US Capitol in this week's Senate trial, sources close to the Democrats' managers said on Tuesday (local time), reported The Hill. That revelation came during a call with reporters where senior staff to the House prosecutors laid out their strategy for convincing senators to convict former President Trump for inciting a deadly insurrection at the Capitol last month.

"We plan to be succinct and to the point and non-repetitive. The attack happened in plain sight. There is compelling, overwhelming evidence. It's on video and elsewhere... We plan to fully utilize all the evidence available in all the forums, including evidence that nobody has seen before," said one of the senior aides to the managers. The videos show a mob of Trump's supporters clashing with the law enforcement and scaling the building's walls before breaching the doors of the Capitol, which led to the evacuation of several buildings.

According to The Hill, the managers plan to forgo any lengthy or abstract legal analysis that could bore the senators and the American public watching at home. They hope to use video and other available evidence from the assault to tell a riveting story of Trump's role in the attack on the Capitol. "This is about the very serious issue of holding President Trump accountable, the most serious betrayal on a president ever, and ensuring that no president ever does it again. ..." the senior aide said.

Last month, the House of Representatives delivered the article of impeachment against Trump, accusing him of inciting an insurrection at the US Capitol building on January 6 to stop Congress from verifying President Joe Biden's win in the 2020 election. "We fight like hell," Trump was heard saying at the rally. "We're going to the Capitol," he said at another point, reported CNN.

Trump had repeatedly challenged the veracity of the presidential elections held in November last year, which projected Biden's victory. (ANI)

