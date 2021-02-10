Blinken, Jaishankar agree to cooperate to uphold democratic process in Myanmar

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday (local time) spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the situation in Myanmar and agreed to strengthen cooperation between the two countries to address regional developments, including the situation in Burma after the military coup. According to a statement by the US State Department spokesperson Ned Price, Blinken and Jaishankar spoke today to reaffirm the strength of the US-India partnership and to discuss issues of mutual concern, including the situation in Myanmar.

Secretary Blinken expressed concern over the military coup and the importance of rule of law and the democratic process in Burma. Taking to Twitter to announce about the conversation, Blinken said: "Our partnership with India across the Indo-Pacific is critical to addressing challenges we face in the region and globally. @DrSJaishankar and I had a fruitful discussion about ways to strengthen our cooperation to address regional developments, including the situation in Burma."

Both sides also discussed regional developments, including the value of US-India cooperation across the Indo-Pacific. They also looked forward to expanded regional cooperation, including through the Quad and to address the challenges of COVID-19 and climate change. On the other hand, Jaishankar tweeted: "Welcomed the comprehensive discussion today with @SecBlinken. Reviewed Indo-Pacific developments and the Quad cooperation. Exchanged views on the situation in Myanmar. Look forward to remaining in touch."

Myanmar's military launched a coup last week and detained State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, Win Myint and other National League for Democracy (NLD) members. Moreover, hundreds of protestors including political leaders and students, who had demonstrated, were arrested. The military also announced a one-year state of emergency in the country, vowing to "take action" against alleged voter fraud during the November 8 general election, which saw Suu Kyi's NLD party secure a resounding victory.

Police forces on Tuesday cracked down on protesters by arresting over 100 demonstrators and firing live rounds and riot control weapons that led to serious injuries. The conversation between Blinken and Jaishankar comes after US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation, where they discussed cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region and the developments in Myanmar. (ANI)

