China says troops disengagement started in Eastern Ladakh, India's statement expected on Thursday

The Chinese and Indian border troops on the southern and northern shores of Pangong Lake began disengagement on Wednesday as per the consensus reached during the ninth round of military commander-level talks, said Chinese official media outlet Global Times quoting Chinese Defence Ministry.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Chinese and Indian border troops on the southern and northern shores of Pangong Lake began disengagement on Wednesday as per the consensus reached during the ninth round of military commander-level talks, said Chinese official media outlet Global Times quoting Chinese Defence Ministry. However, the Indian Army officials declined to comment on the issue. A statement is expected tomorrow as Parliament is in session.

Sources in the security establishment said there has been disengagement of a number of armoured vehicles and men from both sides along the northern and southern bank of Pangong lake. India has been demanding that the Chinese side withdraws east to the Finger 8 and removes all its construction from there.

The Chinese and Indian border troops on the southern and northern shores of Pangong Lake began disengagement as planned on Wednesday according to the consensus reached during the ninth round of military commander-level talks, reported Global Times, citing the Defence Ministry. India and China had agreed to push for an early disengagement of the frontline troops in eastern Ladakh during the ninth round of the China-India Corps Commander Level meeting held on the Chinese side of the Moldo-Chushul border meeting point on January 24 to address the ongoing military standoff.

The two countries have been engaged in a stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) since April-May last year. While China began amassing massive military strength along the LAC, India responded with a befitting build-up. The Chinese have been asking India to withdraw troops and tanks first from the southern bank but India has been asking for disengagement from all the friction points. (ANI)

