Left Menu

Czech Republic to vaccinate 7 million people against COVID-19 by August

The Czech Ministry of Health expects that by August 2021, about 7 million people will be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Minister Jan Blatny said.

ANI | Prague | Updated: 11-02-2021 09:01 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 09:01 IST
Czech Republic to vaccinate 7 million people against COVID-19 by August
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Prague [Czech Republic], February 11 (ANI/Sputnik): The Czech Ministry of Health expects that by August 2021, about 7 million people will be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Minister Jan Blatny said.

The population of the Czech Republic is 10.71 million. About 60 percent of citizens of the republic announced their intention to get vaccinated. Currently, the first stage of vaccination is underway, during which vaccinations are given to people over 80, patients and staff of nursing homes, as well as doctors who directly work with coronavirus patients.

"To date, 382,416 people have received vaccinations, 116,633 of them for the second time. We hope to accelerate the supply of vaccines in April, so that in August about 7 million of our fellow citizens are vaccinated," Blatny said. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks hold at highs, sustained by bottomless stimulus

Asian shares rested at record highs on Thursday as investors digested recent meaty gains, while bulls were sustained by the promise of endless free money after a benign reading on U.S. inflation and a dovish Federal Reserve outlook. Adding ...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day four

Highlights of day four of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Thursday. Times local GMT 11 1515 KENIN CRASHES OUTDefending champion Sofia Kenin slumped to a shock 6-3 6-2 defeat by world number 65 Kaia Kanepi on Ma...

COVID sparks resurgence of ISIL terrorists, threatening international peace and security, Security Council hears

Despite the competing priorities brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, Vladimir Voronkov, head of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism UNOCT, said that it was crucial for the Member States to remain focused and united in thwarting terrorism.While...

Netflix buys rights to 'Redwall' novels

Streaming platform Netflix is adapting Redwall, the childrens fantasy novels, into a feature film and TV series.According to Variety, the announcement comes as the streamer signed a new rights deal with publisher Penguin Random House Childr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021