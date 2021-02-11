Left Menu

6.0-magnitude quake hits southeast of Loyalty Islands: USGS

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 jolted southeast of the Loyalty Islands at 06

ANI | New Caledonia | Updated: 11-02-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 13:41 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

New Caledonia [France], February 11 (ANI/Xinhua): An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 jolted southeast of the Loyalty Islands at 06:52:30 GMT on Thursday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 23.3015 degrees south latitude and 171.7151 degrees east longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

