Yemen's Houthi rebels claim responsibility for missile attack on Saudi air base

Sana'a [Yemen], February 12 (ANI/Xinhua): Yemen's Houthi rebels on Thursday night claimed responsibility for attacking a Saudi airbase with a ballistic missile. "A ballistic missile fired by our forces hit King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait city. It hit the target accurately," said Yahya Sarea, spokesman of the Houthi military, in a statement aired by the Houthi-run al-Masirah television.

It comes a day after the rebels claimed a bomb-laden drone attack on Saudi Abha Airport that caused a fire in a passenger plane. Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi rebels seized control of several northern provinces and forced the internationally-recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa.

The Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened in the Yemeni conflict in 2015 to support Hadi's government. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)