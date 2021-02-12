Left Menu

Yemen's Houthi rebels claim responsibility for missile attack on Saudi air base

Yemen's Houthi rebels on Thursday night claimed responsibility for attacking a Saudi airbase with a ballistic missile.

ANI | Sana'a | Updated: 12-02-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 15:19 IST
Yemen's Houthi rebels claim responsibility for missile attack on Saudi air base
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Sana'a [Yemen], February 12 (ANI/Xinhua): Yemen's Houthi rebels on Thursday night claimed responsibility for attacking a Saudi airbase with a ballistic missile. "A ballistic missile fired by our forces hit King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait city. It hit the target accurately," said Yahya Sarea, spokesman of the Houthi military, in a statement aired by the Houthi-run al-Masirah television.

It comes a day after the rebels claimed a bomb-laden drone attack on Saudi Abha Airport that caused a fire in a passenger plane. Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi rebels seized control of several northern provinces and forced the internationally-recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa.

The Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened in the Yemeni conflict in 2015 to support Hadi's government. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

You will not find any 'masala' here: Rahane on Virat Kohli captaincy debate

After the loss in the first Test against England, Virat Kohli had expressed disappointment about the body language of players and the Test vice-captain on Friday came out in support of the Indian skippers comment. Ajinkya Rahane reiterated ...

Emraan Hashmi to play antagonist in third part of 'Tiger' franchise

Actor Emraan Hashmi has been roped in to play the villain in the third installment of superstar Salman Khan-led Tiger franchise. The action-thriller, backed by Yash Raj Films YRF, features Khan and Katrina Kaif as spy agents - Tiger and Zoy...

ISRO, MapmyIndia join hands to take on Google Maps/Earth

Indian Space research organisation and location and navigation technology solutions provider MapmyIndia announced an initiative to partner together to offer Indias best, and fully indigenous, mapping portal and geospatial services.It combin...

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.DEL26 RJ-RAHUL-RALLY PM Modi wants to clear path for his friends Rahul on farm laws Jaipur Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday of trying t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021