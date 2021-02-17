Left Menu

Protection against severe COVID-19 inherited from Neandertals

A new study has suggested that a genetic variant associated with reduced coronavirus severity was inherited from Neandertals.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-02-2021 08:56 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 08:56 IST
Protection against severe COVID-19 inherited from Neandertals
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A new study has suggested that a genetic variant associated with reduced coronavirus severity was inherited from Neandertals. According to researches, previously, a genetic factor associated with an increased risk of contracting severe COVID-19 was shown to be inherited from Neandertals.

Researchers Hugo Zeberg and Svante Paabo analyzed new data from the Genetics of Mortality in Critical Care consortium, which includes more than 2,200 critically ill COVID-19 patients, and identified several additional genomic regions associated with COVID-19 hospitalisation. Using genomic data from published databases, the authors found that the sequence variations associated with COVID-19 hospitalisation in one of these regions, located on chromosome 12, tended to be inherited together in Europeans.

This DNA segment is closely related to that found at the same location in all three Neandertal genomes sequenced to date. The Neandertal DNA segment is associated with a 22 per cent reduction in the risk of requiring hospitalisation for COVID-19. In modern humans, the segment occurs at substantial frequencies in Eurasia and the Americas but is almost completely absent in sub-Saharan Africa. The DNA segment encompasses all or parts of three genes involved in cells' response to RNA virus infection.

The authors further said that the results suggest that the genetic contributions of Neandertals to present-day humans are complex, conferring both increased and decreased risk of becoming severely ill during the current pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

Adidas plans to sell struggling Reebok brand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar crisis: ‘Terrified’ UN rights expert sounds alarm ahead of expected protests

Special Rapporteur Tom Andrews said in a statement that he is terrified that violence could break out, as additional soldiers have been deployed in towns and cities, including the commercial hub Yangon, where demonstrations are planned, f...

Sailing-Luna Rossa opposed to delaying Challenger Series final

Americas Cup hopefuls Luna Rossa have called on organisers to proceed with the remainder of the Challenger Series final and said racing should continue behind closed doors if Auckland remains under strict COVID-19 restrictions. Luna Rossa h...

WRAPUP 3-Myanmar coup opponents call for big protests to counter military claims

Opponents of Myanmars military coup called for more big protests on Wednesday to show that the armys assertion of widespread public support for overthrowing elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and holding new elections was false.They voiced sce...

Govenor of Japan's Shimane prefecture says torch relay should be reconsidered

The governor of Japans Shimane prefecture said on Wednesday that the Olympics torch relay should be reconsidered, adding that he was against the Games being held and worried about coronavirus infections....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021