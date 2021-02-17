Afghan security forces kill 11 Taliban terrorists in Kandahar

Kabul [Afghanistan], February 17 (ANI/Sputnik): The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) killed 11 Taliban terrorists and wounded another 4 in the Babur area of Arghandab district, Kandahar province, the Ministry of Defense reported on Wednesday. The operation conducted by the ANDSF with the help from the air force aimed to clear the Babur area from the Taliban insurgents. The local Babur school, closed for a long period of time due to security reasons, has now reopened to students.

The Taliban controls around three-thirds of Afghan territory, including all districts around the capital. Despite the claims of general support in the controlled lands, the Taliban continue to oppose all attempts at holding democratic elections in the country. The peace efforts also appeared to be undermined by the Joe Biden administration's ongoing revision of the Taliban-US deal, signed by Donald Trump administration in February 2020. (ANI/Sputnik)

