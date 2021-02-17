6 killed in east China gold mine fire

Shandong [China], Feburary 17 (ANI/Xinhua): Six people were killed after a fire engulfed a gold mine in east China's Shandong Province on Wednesday, local authorities have said. The fire broke out around 6 a.m. as workers were conducting equipment maintenance at the Caojiawa Gold Mine, located in the city of Zhaoyuan, according to sources with the municipal government of Zhaoyuan.

Ten miners were immediately trapped under the shaft by the fire. Four were rescued and have been sent to a hospital for medical treatment. Nearly 200 people have been mobilized into the rescue mission, authorities said. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)