Left Menu

Philippines logs 1,901 new COVID-19 cases, two virus mutations detected

The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines reported on Friday 1,901 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the Southeast Asian country's total tally to 557,058.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 19-02-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 15:00 IST
Philippines logs 1,901 new COVID-19 cases, two virus mutations detected
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Manila [The Philippines], February 19 (ANI/Xinhua): The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines reported on Friday 1,901 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the Southeast Asian country's total tally to 557,058. The death toll rose to 11,829 after 157 more patients died from the coronavirus epidemic, the DOH said. It added that 537 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 512,789.

The Philippines, which has about 110 million population, has tested over 7.95 million people since the viral disease emerged in January last year. The Philippines has detected the COVID-19 virus "mutations of potential clinical significance" in samples sequenced last week from the Central Visayas region, Health Secretary Francisco Duque said Friday.

Duque told an online news briefing that health officials have intensified the region's containment measures to prevent transmission. The DOH has noted a "steep increase" in the number of COVID-19 cases in the central Philippine region. Despite the sharp rise in infections, it said the region's healthcare utilization rate "remains at the safe zone."

Duque said the spike in cases in the region could not be attributed to the mutated virus, adding that other factors may have contributed to the increase in transmission, such as the mobility of the people. The DOH said that currently available data are insufficient to conclude that the local samples' mutations will significantly impact public health.

"We have not made definitive conclusions as to the potential public health implications of these mutations," Alethea De Guzman of the DOH's Epidemiology Bureau said in an online briefing on Friday. Philippine Genome Center Executive Director Cynthia Saloma told the same briefing that all the cases in the Central Visayas region with the two mutations of concern have recovered and out of quarantine after exhibiting only mild symptoms.

The DOH said that viruses naturally undergo mutations as they reproduce. "These mutations accumulate over time and may have varying effects. However, not all mutations and variants necessarily cause negative effects," the DOH said in a statement. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala to host annual folk art fest from Feb 20

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 19 PTIBringing aliveKeralas rich and diverse folk and ritualistic art traditionsin 30 venues across the state, the 7-day annual culturalfestival Utsavam 2021 is to get off to a colourful starthere on February 20.Hund...

India, Russia ties strong enough to navigate complexities of present world: Shringla

Indias strategic ties with Russia has very deep historic roots which provide stability and trust strong enough to navigate the complexities of the current world, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has said, as he sought to allay conce...

Terrorists guns down two policemen in upmarket Srinagar area

A terrorist gunned down unarmed two policemen in broad daylight in an upmarket Srinagar area, an incident witnessed by several people and captured on CCTV cameras, police said on Friday, two days after a similar shooting targeting the son o...

Uber drivers are entitled to worker rights, UK's top court rules

A group of Uber drivers are entitled to worker rights such as the minimum wage, Britains Supreme Court decided on Friday in a blow to the ride-hailing service that could have ramifications for millions of others in the gig economy. In a cas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021